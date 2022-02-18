Jarrett Walton announces candidacy for Beltrami County Sheriff

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Chief Deputy Sheriff in Beltrami County announced he wants to be the next Sheriff. Jarrett Walton has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years and has served as Chief Deputy in Beltrami County for the last 3 years.

Walton has served in a variety of different positions during his time in law enforcement, some of which include patrol Sergeant, investigative Sergeant, a defensive tactics instructor, field training officer, K9 officers, and has been a member of several task forces.

“I have been fortunate to be given opportunities and mentored by Sheriff Beitel and Sheriff Hodapp to developing my leadership skills. I am currently working collaboratively with Beltrami County Department heads and leadership, Bemidji Police Department, Mental Health experts, and Beltrami County citizens on leadership groups or committees on the Jail project, Employee Retention and recruitment, utilizing technology, Officer Wellness, and addressing mental health response and services provided in the jail,” Walton said in a statement on Friday.

If elected, Walton said some of his other goals would be to combat opiate issues and be open and transparent within the department and with the public.

