I-94 back open following pile-up west of Valley City

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The NDDOT has opened the portion of I-94 westbound west of Valley City to traffic.

ORIGINAL: Multiple vehicles and semis are involved in a pile-up on Interstate-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash is about five miles west of Valley City.

Westbound I-94 is closed until further notice and the Highway Patrol is reporting multiple injuries.

Everything west of mile marker 286 is still open to traffic.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov

