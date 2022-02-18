Advertisement

I-94 back open following pile-up west of Valley City

Westbound I-94 west of Valley City, ND
Westbound I-94 west of Valley City, ND(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The NDDOT has opened the portion of I-94 westbound west of Valley City to traffic.

ORIGINAL: Multiple vehicles and semis are involved in a pile-up on Interstate-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash is about five miles west of Valley City.

Westbound I-94 is closed until further notice and the Highway Patrol is reporting multiple injuries.

Everything west of mile marker 286 is still open to traffic.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazee train derailment - February 17
Dozens still evacuated after two trains go off the tracks in Frazee
Rachel MacMillan (left) and Montana Hedstrom (right)
Two women charged with murder in Minnesota man’s overdose death
Dustin Powell
Man arrested after attempted break-in, car theft, burglary in Fargo
Travel Alert, VNL
UPDATE: Part of I-29 and several Highways closed
TLC
TLC Cleaning accident leads to “break-in” cleans

Latest News

Jonathon Ray Moore, 47
Man wanted for fleeing police in stolen vehicle
Noon Weather - February 18
Noon Weather - February 18
News - Whiteout Conditions In The Valley - February 18
News - Whiteout Conditions In The Valley - February 18
Noon News February 18 - Part 1
Noon News February 18 - Part 1