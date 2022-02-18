Golden Eagles Edge Bison, 68-64

TULSA, Okla. (NDSU Athletics) - Heaven Hamling netted a game-high 24 points as the North Dakota State women’s basketball team came up short at Oral Roberts, 68-64, on Thursday night at Mabee Center.

After trailing by seven points at halftime, NDSU (10-16, 6-10 Summit) battled its way back to lock the score, 49-49, after Hamling drained her third triple of the night with 8:51 to play. Both teams then traded points until the Bison opened up a three-point edge, 64-61, following a pair of free throws from Reneya Hopkins with 2:26 to play. The Golden Eagles (14-12, 9-6 Summit) closed the game out with seven straight points over the final 2:20 to steal the 68-64 victory.

Hamling notched her fourth 20-point game of the season with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 4-of-10 from three. She also added six rebounds, four assists and one steal to her stat line over 38 minutes of action. Emily Dietz reached double digits for the third straight game with 11 points and four rebounds. Hopkins also hit double figures for the third straight game with 10 points.

NDSU shot 37.9 percent (22-58) from the field and 30.4 percent (7-23) from three. The Bison also hauled in 34 rebounds, including a team-high seven from Ryan Cobbins.

NDSU will wrap up its road swing at Kansas City (21-5, 11-4 Summit) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.