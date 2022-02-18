Dragon Women Rally from 16 Down, Outlast UMary in OT Thriller 76-73

MOORHEAD, MINN. (MSUM Athletics) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team rallied from a 16-point third-quarter deficit to tie and send the game to overtime, and the Dragons were able to prevail in the extra frame in a 76-73 win over UMary in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Thursday night in Moorhead.

MSUM improved to 8-13 overall and 7-10 in the NSIC with the win, while UMary fell to 12-15 overall and 6-12 in the league. The win clinched a berth in the upcoming NSIC tournament for the Dragons; MSUM has never missed the NSIC tournament since its inception, including all 22 seasons under Head Coach Karla Nelson.

Junior forward Peyton Boom had her sixth double-double with 24 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Sophomore guard Mariah McKeever had 24 points on 7-of-11 three-point shooting; her dramatic three-pointer near the end of regulation tied the game at 67-67. Senior guard Natalie Steichen added 13 points and four assists. Boom also had four assists. McKeever led with a career-high six steals.

It was a dramatic comeback for MSUM, which was down 13 going into the fourth quarter. The Dragons slowly cut away at the lead as the fourth quarter waned, and tied the game on an Emma Thuringer free throw with 54 seconds left.

UMary’s Carly Kottsick hit a three with 32 seconds left to put UMary up 67-64. The Dragons had a pair of chances on their next possession and missed but UMary got the rebound with 13 seconds left.

UMary called a timeout and attempted to inbound the ball, but Thuringer deflected the pass into the hands of McKeever, who went down and fired a three-pointer from long range and buried it to tie the game at 67-67 with seven seconds left. UMary had a three-point attempt in the final seconds that didn’t fall.

Boom scored four straight points in overtime to give MSUM its largest lead of the night at 73-69. UMary got as close as one but Boom hit two free throws with three seconds left to make it 76-73.

MSUM was down 31-26 at half, with McKeever accounting for nine first-half points and Boom eight.

UMary opened the second half on a 15-4 run to build a 46-30 lead with 6:22 left in the third and it left the Dragons playing catchup the rest of the way. MSUM was down 54-41 going into the fourth quarter.

UMary was 10-of-15 from the field in the third while MSUM was just 7-of-21 as the Marauders outscored the Dragons 23-15.

McKeever was 7-of-10 from three in regulation, including the tying three in the final seconds.

Thuringer had five points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench for MSUM.

The Dragons wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Minot State for a 1:30 p.m. game.

