Burglars hit three homes in West Fargo, police investigating

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police are investigating three burglaries in a neighborhood near Aurora Elementary.

Police say the suspects hit three homes near 36th Ave. W. and 5th St. W., but police say no one was home at the time. Police say no one has been arrested in the case yet, but state there is no threat to the public.

Police remind you to take the following precautionary steps to protect your home while on vacation:

Make sure it looks like someone is home. Set timers on lights, radios, and televisions.

Hire someone to clear your driveway and sidewalks following snowstorms.

Have a neighbor set your garbage bin out on collection day, even if it is empty.

Don’t forget to lock all of your doors and secure other openings, like pet doors or mail slots.

Tell a trusted neighbor you’ll be gone for a while. Instruct them to call the authorities if they notice anything suspicious.

Consider installing an alarm system and cameras around your property.

Install outdoor security lights. Illuminating hiding spots can help deter burglars.

Suspend mail and newspaper delivery. An overflowing mailbox and pile of newspapers are sure signs that no one is home.

The West Fargo Police Department also offers a Vacation House Watch program. Residents can sign up to have an officer check in on their property. West Fargo residents can sign up for Vacation House Watch at: https://lf.westfargond.gov/Forms/Vacation-House-Watch.

