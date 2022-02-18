SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SUNDAY: By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30 as a warm front approaches. Temperatures then sharply fall through the day Sunday, ending up in the single digits and teens by the evening commute with a blustery north wind. Some light snow or mixed showers are possible on Sunday as that cold front passes through, along with blowing snow can’t be ruled out with strong north winds. Winds could gust over 50 mph at times, leading to blizzard or near-blizzard conditions through the central Valley. 1-2″ of snow is possible across the north.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - MONDAY & TUESDAY: Cold air returns to start the next week. Morning lows Monday start in the single digits below zero, with highs only warming into the single digits on either side of zero. An organized Colorado Low is shaping up to impact some of us early next week, with some measurable snow possible by Wednesday morning, mainly in the southern valley and into South Dakota. Temperatures Tuesday morning start in the teens below zero, and remain in the single digits below. There is some indication of some heavy snowfall totals within our region with this system, and because of that we have raised FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for both Monday and Tuesday. Travel impacts are expected, though good news is, wind isn’t look too strong (but still breezy) with this system, so at this point we’re only watching heavy snow amounts. Stay tuned as we continue to track our next chance of measurable snow!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY Snow looks to exit early on Wednesday, with temperatures Wednesday again only warming into the single digits below. Clouds gradually clear Wednesday afternoon. We get cold on Thursday morning, with lows down near 20 below in the morning hours under clear skies. Sunny skies Thursday afternoon look to help us warm to barely above zero. Partly cloudy skies then continue Friday, with morning lows again in the teens below, warming up in to the single digits above.

SATURDAY: Temperatures rise overnight Friday into Saturday morning, so we start the day near 10 and warm into the 20s during the afternoon hours. However, it is looking like a breezy day.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SUNDAY: WINDY with light snow or mix. Gusts 40-50+ mph. Sharply falling temps. Morning: 28. Afternoon: 5.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and colder. Chance of snow, mainly south. Low: -5. High: 0.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Chance of snow, heaviest south. Breezy and colder. Low: -9. High: -3.

WEDNESDAY: Snow exits early. Decreasing clouds. Low: -18. High: -2.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny after a frigid morning. Low: -21. High: 1.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: -13. High: 7, rising late.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and breezy. Low: 8. High: 24.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.