Bench Sparks 2nd Half Surge, Dragon Men Rally Past UMary 79-65

MOORHEAD, MINN. (MSUM Athletics) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team’s bench outscored UMary 57-9 as the Dragons rallied from an 11-point second half deficit to earn an 79-65 win over UMary in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Thursday night in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM is now 15-11 overall and 10-7 in the NSIC with the win while UMary fell to 10-15 overall and 9-11 in the league.

Junior guard Trever Kaiser, playing against his former team, had 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting for MSUM. Senior forward Gatdoar Kueth and freshman guard Jacob Beeninga had 13 points each while junior guard Lorenzo McGhee and sophomore forward Dane Zimmer had 10 points each.

Junior guard Gavin Baumgartner and Zimmer led with seven boards apiece while Baumgartner led with three assists. Kaiser had three steals.

It was a pair of second-half runs that proved decisive for MSUM. The Dragons were down 39-28 after UMary opened on an 8-0 run, but the Dragons responded with a 19-6 run over a span of 6:18 to take a 47-45 lead. Kaiser had five points for MSUM while Beeninga had four during that run.

The Dragons opened a seven-point lead, but UMary cut the gap to 63-59 with 4:59 left, but a 10-1 run helped the Dragons pull away for good. It was Kaiser (six points) and Kueth (four points) who keyed that run that helped MSUM built a 71-59 lead.

The Dragons finished strong, as a layup by freshman guard Gabe Myren gave MSUM its largest advantage at 79-63 with 30 seconds left.

MSUM had a 36-31 edge in rebounds and forced 17 Marauder turnovers, leading to a 17-8 edge in points off of turnovers. The Dragons had 10 steals.

MSUM concludes the regular season on Saturday at Minot State for a 3:30 p.m. game. With a win, MSUM would clinch the No. 2 seed in the NSIC North and receive a first-round bye in the NSIC tournament.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.