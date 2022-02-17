Trains derail near Frazee, MN
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEAR FRAZEE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Becker County are investigating train derailments.
The Sheriff’s Department says it happened just west of Frazee around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Authorities say one of the trains was parked at the time of the derailment.
Few other details are available at this time.
Valley News Live has a team heading to the site, stay with us as we learn new information.
