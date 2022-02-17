Advertisement

Trains derail near Frazee, MN

VNL Breaking News
By Jordan Schroeer and Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEAR FRAZEE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Becker County are investigating train derailments.

The Sheriff’s Department says it happened just west of Frazee around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Authorities say one of the trains was parked at the time of the derailment.

Few other details are available at this time.

Valley News Live has a team heading to the site, stay with us as we learn new information.

