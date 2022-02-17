Man arrested after attempted break-in, car theft, burglary in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man named Dustin Powell on a number of charges.

Police say they were called to a house on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue North in Fargo, because a woman said she saw a man try to open to door to her house. When police arrived, another man was yelling that his car was being stolen.

Police say the man driving the stolen vehicle backed up into a dumpster, drove out of the parking lot, and crashed into a garbage truck.

Police arrested Dustin Powell, who they say was also carrying another woman’s wallet, ID, and jewelry.

Police say he’s being held in custody, with several charges pending.

