Home near Lisbon, ND destroyed by a fire

Fire destroys home in Lisbon, ND
Fire destroys home in Lisbon, ND(Lisbon Fire Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST
LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house near Lisbon, ND.

The Fire Department says it happened at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, February 17, around 7 miles south and four miles east of Lisbon. Crews saw heavy smoke when they arrived, with the fire venting through the roof after arrival.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

