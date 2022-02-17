Home near Lisbon, ND destroyed by a fire

LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a house near Lisbon, ND.

The Fire Department says it happened at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, February 17, around 7 miles south and four miles east of Lisbon. Crews saw heavy smoke when they arrived, with the fire venting through the roof after arrival.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

