Hawley Mayor Jim Joy announces bid for Minnesota House seat

By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hawley Mayor Jim Joy now has his eye on an open seat in the Minnesota Legislature.

Joy announced his campaign on Wednesday, February 17, 2022 for the seat that is currently being held by retiring DFL Rep. Paul Marquart, House District 4B.

Joy is also a reserve police officer for the city, and owns and operates a gas and convenience store in Hawley.

“Small towns need big voices down at the Capitol — as a mayor, reserve police officer, and running businesses in small town Minnesota, I know I’ve got the experience to bring our rural values to Saint Paul and fight for our communities,” Joy said. “Cost of living is way too high, and Minnesotans want to see the massive $7.7 billion surplus returned to them. We need tax relief including ending the social security tax in Minnesota permanently. With public safety on the minds of many Minnesotans, I’ll also make sure our police and firefighters have what they need to keep us safe.”

Before becoming the mayor, Joy was on the Hawley City Council for two years.

