EXPLAINER: What to watch at Kim Potter’s sentencing hearing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright is set to be sentenced for her first-degree manslaughter conviction.

Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter was also convicted of second-degree manslaughter, but she’ll only be sentenced Friday for the more serious count. Prosecutors say a sentence of just over seven years - the presumed penalty under state guidelines - is proper. Potter’s attorneys say there are mitigating factors that warrant a sentence that is lighter than the guidelines suggest, including one of just probation.

Potter killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.