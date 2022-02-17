Advertisement

EXPLAINER: What to watch at Kim Potter’s sentencing hearing

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with defense attorney Earl Gray as the verdict is read on Dec. 23, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright is set to be sentenced for her first-degree manslaughter conviction.

Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter was also convicted of second-degree manslaughter, but she’ll only be sentenced Friday for the more serious count. Prosecutors say a sentence of just over seven years - the presumed penalty under state guidelines - is proper. Potter’s attorneys say there are mitigating factors that warrant a sentence that is lighter than the guidelines suggest, including one of just probation.

Potter killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

