Advertisement

121 alcohol, drug-related arrests and citations for “Drive Sober” campaign

Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over
Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement campaign from December 17, 2021 to January 31, 2022 to deter motorists from driving impaired.

Of the 121 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, there were 70 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests.

Alcohol-related charges also include 19 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container.

This enforcement period also resulted in 20 drug-related arrests.

Approximately one in seven adult arrests in North Dakota in 2020 were for DUI.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to eliminate vehicle deaths in North Dakota.

Learn more about safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel MacMillan (left) and Montana Hedstrom (right)
Two women charged with murder in Minnesota man’s overdose death
Kevin O'Connell
Minnesota Vikings hire new head coach
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death
Missing teen in Jamestown
UPDATE: Missing Jamestown teen found safe
Erion Peltier
Authorities searching for missing man in ND

Latest News

Frazee train derailment - February 17
Trains derail near Frazee, MN
NDT - Daily Motivation - February 17
NDT - Daily Motivation - February 17
NDT - Removing Toxic People In The Valley - February 17
NDT - Removing Toxic People In The Valley - February 17
NDT - Caring For Your Winter Skin Part 1 - February 17
NDT - Caring For Your Winter Skin Part 1 - February 17