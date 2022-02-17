121 alcohol, drug-related arrests and citations for “Drive Sober” campaign

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement campaign from December 17, 2021 to January 31, 2022 to deter motorists from driving impaired.

Of the 121 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, there were 70 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests.

Alcohol-related charges also include 19 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container.

This enforcement period also resulted in 20 drug-related arrests.

Approximately one in seven adult arrests in North Dakota in 2020 were for DUI.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to eliminate vehicle deaths in North Dakota.

Learn more about safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

