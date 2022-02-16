Two women charged with murder in Minnesota man’s overdose death

ELBOW LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two women have been charged with third-degree murder in the March 2021 overdose death of an Elbow Lake, Minnesota, man.

Rachel Rae MacMillan, 24, of Elbow Lake and Montana Evelyn Marie Hedstrom, 30, of Dalton are charged in the death of Jonathan Murtland. The 27-year-old was found not breathing at his Elbow Lake home on March 2, 2021. He died several days later at St. Cloud Hospital of a fentanyl overdose.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated Murtland’s death. Through examination of text messages, interviews and other efforts, investigators determined that MacMillan and Hedstrom provided Murtland with fentanyl that ultimately led to his death.

Hedstrom is in the Douglas County Jail and MacMillan is in the Otter Tail County Jail. Both are scheduled to appear in Grant County Court on February 24.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.