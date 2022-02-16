Sports betting gains momentum in Minnesota legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE11) Sports betting could be coming to the state of Minnesota.

Several Minnesota senior state lawmakers believe this is the year the legislature will give the green light to legalize betting.

A landmark supreme court ruling in 2018 paved the way for states to allow it, there’s been moral opposition at the capitol and reluctance from Minnesota’s native American tribes to get involved, but things appear to be shifting.

It would be the biggest change in Minnesota’s gambling laws since the 1980′s.

33 states including North and South Dakota, and Wisconsin allow some form of sports gambling.

Last year only 19 states allowed some form.

Lawmakers working on a bill say there’s momentum for both on-site sports books and internet sports wagering where one could place bets anywhere within the state.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.