Special panel releases new Minnesota redistricting maps

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Associated Press) - A special court-appointed panel of five judges has released its redistricting maps for Minnesota’s congressional and legislative districts, based on results from the 2020 census.

It could impact who represents the state in congress and in the state legislature.

Minnesota’s 8th district would expand west to take over portions of Becker, Mahnomen, Beltrami, and clearwater counties which are currently served by republican Michelle Fischbach in the 7th district.

The Minnesota supreme court ordered the new district lines, following a series of legal challenges which claimed that the current districts were no longer proportional, or were unconstitutional in their layout.

Changes need to be approved by the state legislature.

