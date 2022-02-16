Advertisement

Prosecutors Ask for Seven Year Sentence for Kim Potter

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with defense attorney Earl Gray, as the verdict is read Thursday, Dec.,23, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Jurors convicted Potter of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.(Court TV via AP, Pool)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (CNN) - Prosecutors are asking for a seven year sentence for former Minnesota police officer Kim potter in the death of Daunte wright.

Potter was convicted in December of first and second-degree manslaughter.

She said she mistakenly shot the 20-year-old black man last April with a gun instead of a taser.

Potter had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The maximum penalty is 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine, but Minnesota sentencing guidelines give judges discretion to sentence offenders with no criminal history between six and eight and a half years in prison.

She will be required to serve at least two-thirds of her sentence. With good behavior, she could be eligible for supervised release for the remainder.

Potter has been incarcerated since her conviction. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday.

