Prosecutors Ask for Seven Year Sentence for Kim Potter

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (CNN) - Prosecutors are asking for a seven year sentence for former Minnesota police officer Kim potter in the death of Daunte wright.

Potter was convicted in December of first and second-degree manslaughter.

She said she mistakenly shot the 20-year-old black man last April with a gun instead of a taser.

Potter had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The maximum penalty is 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine, but Minnesota sentencing guidelines give judges discretion to sentence offenders with no criminal history between six and eight and a half years in prison.

She will be required to serve at least two-thirds of her sentence. With good behavior, she could be eligible for supervised release for the remainder.

Potter has been incarcerated since her conviction. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday.

