Neighbors raise concerns on accident-prone intersection in N. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Neighbors in north Fargo are raising concerns tonight on an intersection they say is the cause of dozens of accidents and many of them have been caught on one woman’s security cameras.

“This has always been a crazy avenue,” Joie Muhle said.

Muhle has lived in her home on 10th St. N. and 8th Ave. N. for over 40 years, and has witnessed a lot of accidents over the years from her kitchen window’s view.

“You just know who’s not going to stop. They’re either dilly dallying in their groceries or they’re just not paying any attention and they’re going too fast,” she said.

Fargo Police say since January 2020, officers have responded to 14 accidents at the intersection. Neighbors say they feel that number is low compared to the amount of crashes they’ve seen, especially since at least six accidents have been caught on Sherry Stewart’s security cameras just in the last few months.

“There’s times that we’ve felt like they’re going to come through the building here. That pole probably saves the property,” Stewart, owner of Sherz Property Management said.

“Sometimes I wonder, ‘Ok how did this happen?’ And then I wait for (Sherri) to post their video,” Muhle laughed.

Neighbors agree that most crashes seem to involve drivers heading east, and some seem to think an oversized ‘No Parking’ sign on the west side of 8th Ave. N. is partially to blame.

“I feel like it blocks that stop sign somewhat if you don’t know that it’s there,” Stewart said.

In a message to one neighbor from the city, officials say the rearranging of signs is an easy fix and say adding another stop sign is a possibility as well. However, no changes have been made so far.

“I think people are really lucky they haven’t been hurt,” Stewart said.

Neighbors also all agree the problem won’t go away just because the city steps in, as it also comes down to people being better, more mindful drivers.

“Just slow down and drive kindly,” Muhle said.

