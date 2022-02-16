Advertisement

Missing teen girl in Jamestown

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police are looking for a missing/endangered teen, 17-year-old Alexis M. Kline. They say she was last seen at 8 a.m. on 2/15/22 in Jamestown wearing grey Champion sweatpants. She is 5′5″, 130 pounds with short blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses. If you have any information, call the Stutsman County Dispatch Center at 701-252-1000.

