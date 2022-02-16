Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings hire new head coach

Kevin O'Connell
Kevin O'Connell(Los Angeles Rams)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Vikings officially have a new head coach for the team.

Kevin O’Connell is now the 10th head coach in franchise history.

O’Connell comes from the recent Super Bowl campion team, the LA Rams, where he was an offensive coordinator for two seasons.

“We are ecstatic to add Kevin as our head coach,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. “He is a strong leader, an innovative coach and an excellent communicator. Kevin played the game at all levels, which gives him a unique connection to players, and he is highly respected throughout the league. Vikings fans should be excited for the future of this team under Kevin’s direction.”

