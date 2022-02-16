Local Ukrainian reacts to Russian tensions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tensions remain high and Ukrainians living in the FM area say they have concerns about a potential Russian invasion.

“We realize there is no short-term resolution to the problem,” said Andriy Voronov, a professor of coatings and polymeric materials at NDSU.

Voronov is a native of Ukraine and lives in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

He still has loved ones living back in his home country. that are dealing with the aggressions of Russia.

“My wife has her mother and her brother. We have friends,” he said.

The tensions aren’t new. He says they really started rising more than eight years ago.

“After the revolution of dignity, the Ukrainians moved in a different direction and decided to join the European Union,” Voronov said.

According to Voronov, Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t agree.

In 2014, the Russian government invaded and took over the Crimea Peninsula.

“Russia is a huge country with very armed forces,” said Voronov.

He also says, now many living back home have become accustomed to the aggressions.

“Mentally, I feel people are prepared,” he said.

Voronov appreciates the support from its allies, but doesn’t foresee a resolution any time soon.

“The resolution is Russia should leave the country alone,” he said. “I am afraid there is no resolution while Mr. Putin is the president.”

