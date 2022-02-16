Advertisement

Gov. Burgum to deliver State of the State address in downtown Fargo

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(kfyr)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After rescheduling his original speech date, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is set to give the 2022 State of the State address at the Fargo Theatre on Feb. 16.

The Feb. 16 address will be his third State of the State in the past 13 months. A spokesperson for the governor said the main topics he will speak on include inflation/taxes, workforce, infrastructure, economic development, and agricultural energy.

In his previous two addresses, the governor spoke of optimism and new beginnings for North Dakota.

The 2022 State of the State address is set to begin at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. The speech will be live-streamed on the Valley News Live Facebook page.

