Fire Destroys Home in Ypsilanti Tuesday

YPSILANTI, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Rural Fire Department was called to a home fire in Ypsilanti Tuesday, February 15th.

The fire was reported just after 12 PM at 120 1st St. West. When a Stutsman County Deputy got on scene to page out the department, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Homeowners were not home at the time, but officials report some cats died in the fire. A neighbor was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were unable to save the home, but worked more than 6 hours to protect nearby houses.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The state fire marshal is expected to survey the scene on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.