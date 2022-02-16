Advertisement

Fire Destroys Home in Ypsilanti Tuesday

(MGN Online)
By Warren Abrahamson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YPSILANTI, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Rural Fire Department was called to a home fire in Ypsilanti Tuesday, February 15th.

The fire was reported just after 12 PM at 120 1st St. West. When a Stutsman County Deputy got on scene to page out the department, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Homeowners were not home at the time, but officials report some cats died in the fire. A neighbor was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were unable to save the home, but worked more than 6 hours to protect nearby houses.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The state fire marshal is expected to survey the scene on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vacant Kmart in south Fargo
Work to be done before the old Kmart comes down
Fargo Police Department
SWAT response in south Fargo
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One killed in mobile home fire
Tyler Mollner
Fargo Police arrest man for attempted murder after stabbing
Man, 64, Hospitalized After Snowmobile Crash In Central Minnesota

Latest News

Missing teen in Jamestown
Missing teen girl in Jamestown
10th St. N., 8th Ave. N.
Neighbors raise concerns on accident-prone intersection in N. Fargo
Tyler Mollner
Court documents reveal domestic violence victim jumped out of vehicle during Saturday night stabbing
Crash
News- Neighbors raise concerns on ‘dangerous’ intersection in N. Fargo