Court documents reveal domestic violence victim jumped out of vehicle during Saturday night stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has learned new information about a stabbing that took place Saturday evening.

Court documents recently released revealed, a domestic violence victim had been stabbed multiple times will in a van with her husband 27-year-old Tyler Mollner.

Witnesses say they saw a woman jump out of an old red van on 42nd Street South while it was still moving at about 30 miles per hour.

Police were dispatched shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found the victim “bloody and hysterical” and being assisted by two citizens.

The documents say the victim was sleeping in the van when Mollner began yelling at her and then threw her phone out the window.

He then proceeded to stab her in the shoulder. The victim attempted to defend herself by punching Mollner, but he continued to attack her.

When the victim asked for Mollner to stop, he told her “No, I’m going to kill you,” at which point, the victim chose to jump out of the vehicle in fear of her life.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds including her shoulder and back. She also endured several cuts including one on her neck that almost reached her spine.

It was revealed in the court documents that Moorhead Police responded to the 2900 block of 17th Street on a report of a suspicious man in a red van getting rid of items.

Once on the scene, police found the victim’s wallet. A bloodied kitchen knife was also found at the location.

Moller was arrested Monday night on a felony arrest warrant for attempted murder and aggravated assault-domestic violence.

The case remains under investigation.

