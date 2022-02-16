Advertisement

CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.(KPTV)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drug overdoses are skyrocketing in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 104,000 people died from such overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September.

That’s twice the number reported six years prior.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.

They believe even if COVID-19 went away overnight, it would take at least a year for the number of overdoses to stabilize.

Experts say things like syringe exchanges and heavy distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone would make the fastest difference, but those solutions are politically charged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vacant Kmart in south Fargo
Work to be done before the old Kmart comes down
Landen's Wish
Make-A-Wish Profile: Landen Lizakowski
Missing teen in Jamestown
Missing teen girl in Jamestown
Nathaniel Greywind
Court documents say Greywind threatened people with a machete at Fargo gas station
Tyler Mollner
Fargo Police arrest man for attempted murder after stabbing

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI: Defendants in Arbery killing used repeated racial slurs
Emergency personnel work at the site of gas tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., early...
Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball
Rachel MacMillan (left) and Montana Hedstrom (right)
Two women charged with murder in Minnesota man’s overdose death
Angela Keen with Dr. Jason Keifer of Brain Health Hawaii.
Some battling long-haul COVID turn to magnetic brain treatment for relief