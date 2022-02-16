Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing man in ND

Erion Peltier
Erion Peltier(Rolette County, ND Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROLETTE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Rolette County are searching for a man missing since early February.

Authorities say Erion Peltier was last seen by his family on Feb. 4. His family is reportedly concerned for his well-being.

No other information about his case is being released.

If you have any information about him, call the Rolette County Sheriff’s Dept. at 701-477-5623.

