Authorities searching for missing man in ND

ROLETTE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Rolette County are searching for a man missing since early February.

Authorities say Erion Peltier was last seen by his family on Feb. 4. His family is reportedly concerned for his well-being.

No other information about his case is being released.

If you have any information about him, call the Rolette County Sheriff’s Dept. at 701-477-5623.

