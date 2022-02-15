Work to be done before the old Kmart comes down

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former Kmart building has sat vacant in south Fargo for more than two years. On the outside the doors are boarded-up and the building is surrounded by fencing. Before developers can demolish the old rundown building, the biggest project is on the inside.

Developer for Enclave Companies Tim Gleason said the much-needed facelift isn’t as easy as coming in and tearing the building down. He said there is environmental remediation that needs to be done first. Gleason said five to 10 specialists are working on asbestos abatement and reporting on underground storage tanks and any oil leakage.

Gleason says once the inside of the building is cleared of any hazardous material, they hope to demolish the building by mid-to-late April 2022.

Once the Kmart is torn down and the ground thaws out, Gleason said Enclave Companies will get to work.

Enclave Companies District 55 Kmart Redevelopment Plans 2022 (KVLY)

The biggest talk of the town is the plan to build elderly low-income housing on the west side of the lot, pictured above in yellow.

Gleason said they also plan to build a shopping center closer to University Drive. Restaurants are planned for the areas in red spots, and retail locations are shown above in pink.

“The area of town has been almost untouched with new construction over the last you know 30 or 40 years,” explained Gleason, “A lot of the new construction that we’re doing on the site is going to be the commercial redevelopment...that area of town is kind of missing.”

Enclave Companies officials hope to break ground on the residential buildings by Summer 2022, with their sights set on Fall 2023 for the project to wrap up.

