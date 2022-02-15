West Fargo School Board approves new boundary changes

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously to approve new boundary changes within the district.

Elementary schools such as Freedom and Independence are nearing capacity. The new transitional boundary changes are meant to help to alleviate potential overcrowding for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

The new change also establishes boundary lines for the new elementary school being built in the Rocking Horse Farm neighborhood.

