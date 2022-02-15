Advertisement

Wedding day prices increase as millions of marriages are expected in 2022

By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS) - If you’re planning to say “I do” in the near future, you may want to make sure you have enough money in the bank.

More couples are ready to tie the knot, after two years of the pandemic. That’s driving up costs for venues, DJ’s planners, florists and photographers.

An estimated 2.5 million weddings are set to happen this year, the most since 1984.

The average price tag for a wedding is expected to be around $27,000.

