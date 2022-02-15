Valentine’s Day scams to watch out for

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s the day of love which comes with flowers, chocolates and gifts, but experts warn sometimes that love can blind you and leave you scammed.

The National Retail Federation says people in the U.S. are expected to spend $24 billion this Valentine’s Day which has several officials warning you to be extra cautious not just today, but throughout the rest of the month.

“That means a lot of gifts, a lot of opportunity to shower someone with your love and money. Any time that comes into play and purchases are made and emotions are involved, certainly the scammers understand that,” Bao Vang with the Better Business Bureau said.

The top Valentine scams seen at the BBB are imposter websites and fake florist scams, with the riskiest being romance scams hitting those 55 and older.

“Moving too quickly before doing research will get you in a lot of trouble,” she said.

Vang says all scams are underreported, which isn’t surprising, especially when love is involved, she said.

“When it comes to such an emotional experience such as heartbreak, or giving away dollars to someone who you thought loved you or expressed those emotions to you, there’s a lot of guilt and shame around that,” Vang said.

She says the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to do your homework and resist that urge to press buy right away.

“Just pause, wait a second. Talk to friends and family members and just make sure that the deal is legitimate.”

She adds while it may seem like a no-brainer, don’t send money or personal information to anyone you’ve never met in person.

