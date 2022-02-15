Rising costs creates a more expensive Valentine’s Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s Valentine’s Day and you can’t put a price on love, but if you did, it would be higher than usual.

“There’s more money in the economy, so they’re going to spend those on flowers and chocolates, which means they are going to pay more for those flowers and chocolates,” said James Caton, an associate professor of agribusiness and applied economics at NDSU.

The cost of flowers has gone up forcing floral shops to raise their prices.

“Unfortunately, it’s because prices were raised on us. A lot of our prices such as roses have doubled in price,” said JD Shotwell, the president of Shotwell Floral.

Many say prices are the highest they’ve seen in years.

“In the 30 years I’ve been doing it, this is by far the most expensive that roses and lilies have been,” Shotwell said.

Consumer experts say gifts with limited supply are much more likely to see higher prices.

“You can only grow so many flowers at once, those are going to get bit up faster because their quantity is more fixed than the quantity of Valentine’s day cards,” said Caton.

The price for a romantic dinner for two is also more expensive as restaurants battle increasing food costs.

According to the Department of Labor, the cost of eating out is up 6% from last year.

The future Valentine’s Day spending could have a better outlook.

“At least another year like this, and inflation should settle back assuming we don’t have any unexpected events like we saw with COVID-19,” Caton said.

