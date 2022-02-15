Petitions submitted to put term limits on ND Governor, legislators

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sponsoring committee proposing a constitutional initiative related to setting term limits for the Governor and Legislators in North Dakota has submitted petitions to the Secretary of State’s office for review and certification.

The committee delivered 1,441 petitions to Secretary of State Al Jaeger, which contained approximately 46,000 signatures. To get the measure on the November 8, 2022 ballot, the petitions must contain at least 31,164 signatures of qualified North Dakota voters.

The Secretary of State has until Tuesday, March 22, to review the signatures and determine whether the measure will be placed on the November ballot.

The measure is related to setting term limits, and also states that any future amendments to term limit provisions may only be proposed by a people-initiated petition and not by the Legislature.

You can view the full petition HERE.

