North Dakota’s busiest border crossing still slowed by protest

Protest at Pembina-Emerson U.S.-Canada border crossing
Protest at Pembina-Emerson U.S.-Canada border crossing(Courtesy: Tara Emerson Photography)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing in North Dakota remained open Monday but continued to be blocked on the Canadian side by demonstrators upset over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials say since the protest began Thursday, traffic has slowed from up to 900 trucks daily to near nothing between Emerson, Manitoba, and Pembina, North Dakota. Demonstrators were blocking lanes of the highway with semitrailers and farm equipment in Canada but they were allowing some trucks hauling livestock to pass through into the U.S.

Drivers of a few smaller vehicles also have made their way around the blockade.

