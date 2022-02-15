ND Child Care Assistance Program increases qualifying income level

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More North Dakota families now qualify for help paying for child care while they work, attend school or training, or apply and interview for jobs. The North Dakota Department of Human Services changed the qualifying income level for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) from 60% to 85% of the state median income.

With the new increased income criteria, a North Dakota family of three with a household income of $6,193 a month can now qualify. Previously, the qualifying monthly income for a household this size was $4,372. Details about qualifying income levels by household size are on the department’s website.

“Families may think they won’t qualify, but we encourage them to apply,” said Child Care Assistance Program Administrator Emily Kerns. “The cost of child care is a heavy burden for most working families and assistance is available for many households.”

Kerns said, the amount of assistance provided varies by household and is based on the age of the child, type of licensed child care setting, and whether care is provided on a full-time or part-time basis. For example, a young family with one infant under 18 months of age who attends a licensed child care center full-time would qualify for up to $913 a month in child care assistance. A chart showing the maximum amount of assistance by type and amount of care and child’s age is online on the department’s website.

Child care assistance is paid to the licensed child care providers of the participating families. The program can also help families with registration fees.

Families can apply for child care assistance online at www.applyforhelp.nd.gov or at a local human service zone office (formerly known as the county social service office).

From July to December 2021, the program served an average of 3,075 North Dakota children per month and paid, on average, $715 per child, per month.

Due to the pandemic, the program is currently paying all care costs up to the maximum state rate. Once the additional pandemic-related federal funding ends, the program will again require family co-payments, which vary by family income. Qualifying families with higher incomes would pay higher co-payment amounts.

