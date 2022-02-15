Minnesota native speaks about competitive ice climbing

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota native Kendra Stritch is a competitive ice climber. She got her start in Minnesota and has competed around the world. In 2014, she won the gold medal in speed climbing at the World Cup in Bozeman, Montana.

Stritch is giving a presentation Tuesday, February 15 at the Detroit Lakes Public Library as part of the annual Polar Fest. People can hear Stritch’s story, learn about competitive ice climbing and the equipment it takes to ascend the icy slopes.

Minnesota has three ice parks and natural ice climbing areas such as waterfalls. Stritch says the ice parks are in Duluth, Sandstone, and Winona, Minnesota. In all three locations, you can try ice climbing by yourself or with the help of professional guides and groups with equipment to get you started.

There are two ice climbing festivals in Minnesota this winter and Stritch says three are planned for 2023, which usually take place in January or February.

Stritch explains competitive ice climbing as a “vertical sprint.” Ice climbing tools are used, including specialty boots, a helmet and a harness.

If you’d like to learn about ice climbing or attend Stritch’s presentation, it’s from 7:00-8:00 on Tuesday, February 15 at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, located dat 1000 Washington Avenue.

