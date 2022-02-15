Make-A-Wish Profile: Landen Lizakowski

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every 20 minutes a child is diagnosed with a critical illness.

One week from today, next Tuesday 2/22, is the “Miles Two Smiles” drive for Make-a-Wish North Dakota. It’s a day-long event encouraging you to donate airline miles to families with children facing critical illnesses.

We sat down with “wish mom” Charla who’s gone through what no mother should have to, but so many do. She shares with us a first-hand account of what these donated miles have done for her family.

Landon Lizakowski was notified by Davies High School at the beginning of his junior year that he was missing a required immunization. Getting that shot led to the discovery of a lump and a diagnosis of lymphoma.

Charla tells us, “I was at work with students in my classroom. It was very much a shock because the phone call prior to that was ‘we got the blood work back from your son, it looks promising; he does not have lymphoma’. At the time I hadn’t heard any of those words.”

Landen went through 4 months of chemo and radiation. Finally, Landen was feeling well enough to go back to school, but by then it was March 2020. There was no “normal” to go back to.

Charla says, “It was just the two of us for a very long time. It was very isolating very lonely, a very lonely time. We were ready to be out when march came, and all of a sudden everybody was shut down.”

While the world was turned upside down, Landen and Charla’s world was getting quite a bit brighter. Landen celebrated a birthday; he was in remission, and just last month his wish came true. Charla and her three kids traveled to St. Croix.

“He put his head down and said ‘oh my god this is amazing’ and said that was one of the top 10 days of his life,” Charla tells us.

The trip was a dream come true, but the day the family returned to Fargo, everything changed.

“The oncologist said are you ready for me to kill your trip buzz? The same day we came back. His oncologist thinks he might be relapsing. His first gut reaction was ‘I’m not doing this again. I don’t think I can do it physically or mentally.”

For now they wait in limbo for more scans.

Charla says, “At the time he was diagnosed they had said if it does come back it would come back within the first two years, and Landen’s two years will be up in May.”

They’re holding on to new memories, and a whole lot of hope.

Make a Wish ND is partnering with Five Star Call Centers whose associates will be taking over their 800 number (800.362.9474) to accept calls of donated miles (United and Delta). You can also donate miles to the wishes in flight campaign anytime by clicking here.

