Advertisement

Fargo Police arrest man for attempted murder after stabbing

Tyler Mollner
Tyler Mollner(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested 27-year-old Tyler Earl Mollner for attempted murder. Police detectives took him into custody Monday at 6:16 p.m. in a parking lot in south Fargo.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon for Mollner for attempted murder and aggravated assault–domestic violence as a result of actions related to a domestic assault involving a stabbing on Saturday, Feb. 12 in south Fargo. Police haven’t released any information on the stabbing, other than the fact that there was no threat to the public. The call to police came in shortly after 11:30 pm Saturday. According to Red River Regional Dispatch logs, officers were on scene for more than three hours. The victim’s condition remains unknown. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police investigates possible Saturday night stabbing; Suspect identified
Snowmobiler Killed In Northern Minnesota Crash With Ambulance
Zephyr
A Fargo family remembers their late son by giving back to those who helped them in their time of need
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
One killed in mobile home fire
Fargo Police Department
SWAT response in south Fargo

Latest News

West Fargo Public Schools logo
West Fargo School Board approves new boundary changes
Romance Scam graphic
Valentine’s Day scams to watch out for
6:00PM News February 14 - Part 1
6:00PM News February 14 - Part 1
6:00PM News February 14 - Part 2
6:00PM News February 14 - Part 2