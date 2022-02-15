Court documents say Greywind threatened people with a machete at Fargo gas station

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Court documents say just before 8:00pm last Tuesday night, they were called to PetroServe off of University Dr. South in Fargo for a report of a man threatening people with a machete and crashing into cars.

Police say Nathaniel Greywind was high on meth, and believed two other drivers were following him. Court documents say that Greywind took a machete and a knife from his vehicle and smashed out one passenger window of one vehicle, and when that driver took off, Greywind chased him in his vehicle, ultimately ramming into him in the 1300 block of 21st. Ave. S.

Court documents say Greywind returned to the gas station, and rammed into the second vehicle, as well as smashing out its windshield with the machete. The documents say Greywind then went inside the gas station and threatened a third person with the machete.

Greywind was arrested for 3 counts of terrorizing, 2 counts of aggravated reckless endangerment, as well as DUI.

