SWAT response in south Fargo

Fargo Police Department
Fargo Police Department(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT Team is currently on scene in south Fargo, assisting the Fargo Police Department.

The police presence is near 14th Street and 25th Avenue South in Fargo. The Fargo Police Department confirms with Valley News Live that SWAT is helping the department’s Criminal Investigation Division conduct a high-risk search warrant.

Valley News Live is on scene and will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

