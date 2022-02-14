SWAT response in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT Team is currently on scene in south Fargo, assisting the Fargo Police Department.

The police presence is near 14th Street and 25th Avenue South in Fargo. The Fargo Police Department confirms with Valley News Live that SWAT is helping the department’s Criminal Investigation Division conduct a high-risk search warrant.

