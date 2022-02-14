Snowmobiler Killed In Northern Minnesota Crash With Ambulance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Thief River Falls man was killed Saturday when his snowmobile collided with an ambulance in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Ash River Trail about half a mile east of Highway 53.

The ambulance was responding to a medical call when it collided with a snowmobile on the roadway, the sheriff’s office said. The snowmobile driver — identified as 61-year-old Jeffrey Joe Blom — was attempting to cross Ash River Trail at the time.

Blom was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

