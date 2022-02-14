Snow exits south overnight with a chilly night

Radar continues to show some snow showers pushing through the area as skies are set to clear into the overnight hours. Travel conditions will be slick with areas of limited visibility in the snow showers. The clearing and cold then settles in overnight. Temperatures will slip into the sub zero category again, just not as cold as this mornings 30s below!

MONDAY - VALENTINE’S DAY: Is there any love in the forecast? Maybe just a little. Valentine’s Day starts in the single digits and teens below zero along with a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon temperatures stay fairly steady in the single digits on either side of zero before we start to see them rise during the late night hours. Bundle up for date night!

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Back to more seasonal temperatures after Valentines day, as gusty southeast wind ushers in “warmth” on Tuesday. We start off the morning warmer than we ended Monday night with morning lows in the upper single digits to mid teens. High temperatures warm into the mid 20s north to mid 30s far south Tuesday afternoon and the chance for light snow - primarily across the northern Valley. We cool down a bit for Wednesday, with temperatures starting off in the single digits to low teens and staying fairly steady in the teens through the afternoon with breezy conditions.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday morning start cold behind Tuesday’s light snow - morning lows in the teens below zero for most. We warm to the single digits on either side of zero by the afternoon, but temperatures continually rise late and cloud cover increases. By Friday morning, there is a chance for areas of light snow and gusty wind. Temperatures by afternoon warm into the 20s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weekend starts cold with morning lows dropping back below zero as the temperature rolling coaster continues. Afternoon temps warm into the teens befor rising through the overnight hours. There is a slight chance that some may see a few flakes Saturday. Like a couple times before during the week, temperatures will be rising late. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be near 20 as a warm front approaches. Some may see highs close to 30!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

VALENTINE’S DAY: Morning sun and afternoon clouds. Low: -5. Afternoon: 4, rising late.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty SE wind. Light snow mostly north Low: 11. High: 24.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Steady or falling temps. Low: 10. High: 12.

THURSDAY: Frigid morning. Mostly sunny. Low: -13. Afternoon: 1, rising late.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and wind. Low: 8. High: 28.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: -7. Afternoon: 16, rising late.

SUNDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Low: 20. High: 26.

