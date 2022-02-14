Advertisement

Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his newborn child.(Instagram/van_j12 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad.

His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl LVI, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field.

Jefferson posted a photo to his Instagram story after the big game, showing him cradling his newborn baby boy.

His caption simply stated “X2!!!!!”

That’s a reference to the fact that he and his childhood sweetheart are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter Bella.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police investigates possible Saturday night stabbing; Suspect identified
Snowmobiler Killed In Northern Minnesota Crash With Ambulance
Zephyr
A Fargo family remembers their late son by giving back to those who helped them in their time of need
Kletsch Fest returned for the first time since 2020. This year's edition was held in memory of...
Kletsch Fest returns in honor of founding member that passed away
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Latest News

Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, died at Parkland, climbed on top of a tower near the White...
On Parkland anniversary, gun control groups press Biden to do more to stop violence
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Patricia Oliver said her husband's banner on a crane near the White House is a message to...
Banner near White House is message to Biden, Parkland victim's mother says
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center got a report of a possible downed aircraft...
Coast Guard searching for 8 people on board plane that crashed off NC coast