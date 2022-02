BENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed after a mobile home caught on fire in rural Bena, MN.

It happened Sunday, February 13, at around 12:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

