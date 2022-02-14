Advertisement

MSUM Win 3rd Straight, Down Golden Eagles 77-63

By Beth Hoole
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team built a 22-point halftime lead on its way to a 77-63 win over Minnesota Crookston in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Sunday at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead. 

MSUM has won three in a row and is now 14-11 overall and 9-7 in the NSIC. UMC fell to 8-17 overall and 5-14 in the league. 

Junior guard Lorenzo McGhee had 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead MSUM. Junior guard Bryce Irsfeld had 14 points while junior guard Gavin Baumgartner had 12. McGhee led with nine rebounds while Baumgartner led with three assists. Freshman guard Jacob Beening had four steals. 

MSUM shot 45.3 percent (29-of-64) compared to 43.3 percent (26-of-60) for the Golden Eagles. The rebounds were tied at 37. 

MSUM opened the game on a 10-0 run, which included two threes from Baumgartner, and led the entire game after that. 

UMC was within 24-17 midway through the first half before the Dragons responded with a 16-1 run over the next minutes to build a 40-18 lead, their largest of the night. Six different Dragons scored during that run, led by senior forward Gatdoar Kueth with four. 

MSUM shot 50 percent (16-of-32) overall and 50 percent (8-of-16) from three in the opening 20 minutes. McGhee had 15 first-half points for MSUM on 6-of-8 shooting. Baumgartner added nine. 

UMC cut into gap in the second half, and moved within 64-55 with 7:51 left after a Ron Kirk basket. The Dragons responded with a 9-0 run, keyed by four points from junior forward Jaden Stanley-Williams, to put the game away at 73-55 with 4:41 left. 

Kueth added seven points, four rebounds and four blocks for the Dragons. 

MSUM hosts UMary on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in its final home game of the regular season.

