Local florists ready for Valentine’s Day rush

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Local flower shops are ready for the Valentine’s Day bloom. Valley News Live got a behind the scenes look into all of the work that goes into making so many people’s day special.

Dalbol Flowers and Gifts owner Steve Wassberg is celebrating his 38th Valentine’s Day as a Fargo Florist. The holiday brings one of the busiest days of the year for the flower shop. This year, they received more than 250 orders for flower deliveries across the metro. The shop has six drivers that will hit the streets starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 14. For those needing to purchase a last-minute bouquet, it’s not too late to buy one in the store.

Dalbol employees spent most of Sunday, Feb. 13 arranging the flowers and organize the deliveries by location. Two hours before the doors opened, Wassberg was wrapping each individual bouquet in plastic to protect the flowers from the freezing temperatures.

With national flower shortages and supply chain shortages, Wassberg says the price of flowers has increased this year. Dalbol Flowers and Gifts offers a wide variety of bouquets starting at $35.

Dalbol employees say Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day are tied for the busiest days of the year.

