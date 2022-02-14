Jamestown professor announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - Katrina Christiansen of Jamestown announced she is seeking the North Dakota Democratic-NPL nomination for U.S Senate.

Christiansen is an assistant professor at the University of Jamestown, and received a Ph.D in Agricultural Engineering and Biorenewable Resource and Technology from Iowa State University. In Christiansen’s video announcement, she says she will be a strong, independent voice for all North Dakotans.

“I believe it’s time North Dakota had a senator who could set aside bickering and reach across the aisle to bring the resources and innovation we rightfully deserve. That means being an advocate for all North Dakotans,” Christiansen said.

If Christiansen wins in the primary, her name would be on the ballot in the fall. She will be vying for incumbent Senator John Hoeven’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Hoeven has never lost a statewide election.

Christiansen lives in Jamestown and is married with three children. The North Dakota Democratic-NPL State Convention is in Minot from March 24-27.

