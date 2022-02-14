Grand Forks businesses help distribute at-home COVID-19 tests

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local organizations are partnering with Grand Forks Public Health (GFPH) to help distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits. The kits are being provided by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). People in Grand Forks County can pick up tests as needed, with a start of two tests per household member.

The rapid test kits will be available for pickup, at no cost, starting Tuesday, February 15. Three brands are available: Celltrion, iHealth and FlowFlex. GFPH says Celltrion should not be used for those younger than age 14. None of the tests are authorized for use in children under age 2, as those children under 2 years should be tested at community testing locations or clinics.

As of Monday, February 14, the following organizations will offer the test kits to the public:

Altru Retail Pharmacy: 1200 Columbia Rd, Grand Forks. M-F 8am-6pm and Saturday-Sunday from 11am-4pm

Embrace Pharmacy (inside Turning Point): 2424 32nd Ave S #101B, Grand Forks. M-F from 8:30am-6pm and Sunday from 9am-1pm

Grand Forks City Hall: 255 N 4th St, Grand Forks. M-F from 8am-5pm

GFPH/UND Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center Testing Site: 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks. M-F from 7am-11am

GFPH Grand Cities Mall Vaccination Site (between Ace Hardware and Play It Again Sports): 1726 S Washington St, Grand Forks. Tue & Thurs from 12:30-6 and Wed & Fri from 12:30-4pm

Hugo’s (32nd Ave location only, pick-up by service counter): 1750 32nd Ave. S, Grand Forks. M-Sat from 6am-10pm and Sunday from 8am-10pm

Home of Economy: 1508 N Washington St, Grand Forks. M-F from 8am-6pm

Hope Care Center & Food Pantry: 1726 S Washington St, Grand Forks. Wednesday from 9am-5pm

Northwood Deaconess: 4 North Park Street, Northwood. M-Thu from 8am-5pm

UND Student Health (UND students, faculty, staff): 2891 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks. M-F from 8am-4:30pm

At-home test results are not required to be reported to NDDoH or GFPH, but health officials say it can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others.

If your organization is interested in being a distribution site, contact Grand Forks Public Health at 701-787-8100. As new distribution locations are added in the community, they will be listed online, http://health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

