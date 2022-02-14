Football fans came out to local sports bars to watch the big game

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s Super Bowl Sunday and many fans here in the valley joined together to watch the game, whether it be at home or at their favorite sports bar.

“I think we’re going to have a great turnout. We have a lot of people who come in. We have massive TVs. We have four different TVs. It’s going to be a great time,” says one bartender at Bar Down Ted Hoselton.

Bar Down in West Fargo brought in a crowd to watch the Super Bowl.

It was pretty split on who everyone was cheering for.

“Bengals because they’re the underdog,” says Maxwell Fields.

“I’m just really happy the Packers didn’t make it to the Super Bowl. I do have $10 on the Rams though,” says Tyler Jenniges.

“I’m rooting for the Bengals. I’m all for the underdogs to come out on top,” says Erik Aakhus.

“I’m rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals,” says Colin Magdon.

“I’m rooting for the Rams,” says Kellem Milton.

Some even make up their own teams.

“I’m rooting for the cats,” says AJ Jama.

Many others were just excited to watch the game.

“This year is a whole new different kind. I’m not rooting for any team specifically, but they both deserve it so much. They’ve worked so hard and this playoff season has been amazing,” says Hoselton.

Most told me neither of the teams are their favorite.

“Every year we’re (Vikings fans) a little upset we didn’t make it. I’m happy I’m here and I’m happy I’m hanging out,” says Jenniges.

“My favorite team is the Ravens,” says Magdon.

“No idea who’s on the team. I just like to see the guy that comes out, the lower guy, come out on top and beat the other people,” says Aakus.

They’re still able to find a reason to come out and enjoy it.

“Food actually. Bar Down is great, so I’m happy I came,” says Jenniges.

“Half time and just the plays,” says Fields.

Even if they’re not sure what they’re about to enjoy.

“I’m excited for the half-time. I don’t know who’s performing yet, but it’s always a great surprise,” says Jama.

“Eminem, Snoop Dog, a lot of people I don’t know,” says Milton.

“Oh. Wow. Okay. So we’re bringing in some legends,” says Jama.

