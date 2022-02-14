Advertisement

Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Authorities have released Brian Laundrie’s autopsy results to the public following the discovery of his skeletal remains at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.

Laundrie’s remains were found on Oct. 20, 2021, after an intense manhunt. The fiancée of Gabby Petito and the only person of interest in her death, Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sarasota County medical examiner.

Petito vanished in September during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Her body was eventually found in a remote area of Wyoming. A coroner there determined she had been strangled.

The medical examiner confirms that Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators found skeletal remains near a backpack containing items that belonged to Laundrie, including a notebook.

The report obtained by WWSB states that the remains were visible on the dirt despite days of searching with no sign of human remains. Vegetation had grown in and around the area.

A weapon, a .38 special, was also found with two live rounds and one spent round. The gunshot wound was found on the left side of his head.

The report states Laundrie was positively identified using dental records.

The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s parents has asked that the items found near his body be returned to the family. His parents are also asking for control of the $20,000 in his Bank of America account.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police investigates possible Saturday night stabbing; Suspect identified
Snowmobiler Killed In Northern Minnesota Crash With Ambulance
Zephyr
A Fargo family remembers their late son by giving back to those who helped them in their time of need
Man, 64, Hospitalized After Snowmobile Crash In Central Minnesota
Kletsch Fest returned for the first time since 2020. This year's edition was held in memory of...
Kletsch Fest returns in honor of founding member that passed away

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
Police lights
5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View’ after suspension