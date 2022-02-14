Black-owned beauty supply store is catering to hair care needs of people of color

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A black-owned beauty supply store is catering to the hair care needs of people of color in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“Black hair isn’t like any other hair,” said Jendely Lane, the manager of D-Hair Chic.

D-Hair chic opened in 2018, during a time when there weren’t many stores like it around the FM area.

It serves as a place where people of color can go to satisfy their hair care needs.

“We sell everything from celebrity-inspired wigs. We sell single braids and clip-ins,” Lane said.

With more accessibility in the area, it allows Black Americans and others to continue expressing themselves through their versatile hairstyles.

“They’re very very happy to come into a hair store that has multiple options like we do. They’re very happy to see two black faces,” said Lane.

Representation can go a long way.

“It’s important, as Black-owned companies, to represent ourselves in the community,” Lane said. “We can’t just rely on anybody else to provide those services. We know ourselves best.”

Now in its 4th year, D-Hair Chic has flourished into a business that is utilized by so many.

“Fargo has diversified and so our clientele has completely changed. We no longer see only Black Americans or African Americans. We see all different ethnic groups,” said Lane.

As this business continues on its train of success, it’s showing people of color that anything is possible.

“It’s important for other people to see that if they’re able to do this, you’re able to do this as well. Just to be an example.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.